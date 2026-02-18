Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,472 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IDU opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

