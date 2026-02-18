Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 77.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas?based industrial company that was formed through the spin?off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.

