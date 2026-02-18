The Boeing Company $BA Stock Position Increased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 734.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.