iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 1,681.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,637.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXG stock opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $657.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

