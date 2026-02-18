Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.5940 and last traded at $0.5940. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company specializing in gold resource projects. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company’s primary focus is advancing the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the region. Marathon Gold pursues exploration, feasibility studies, and permitting activities to position Valentine for future production.

The Valentine Gold Project encompasses multiple deposits, including Leprechaun, Marathon, and Victory, which collectively host several million ounces of gold in measured, indicated, and inferred resource categories.

