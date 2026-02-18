Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,476 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,981 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

