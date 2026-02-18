Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,476 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,981 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
