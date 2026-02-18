Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.43. 21,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 29,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

