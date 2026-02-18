Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $35.50. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 335,737 shares trading hands.

Volt Information Sciences Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 320.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

About Volt Information Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American: VOLT) is a global provider of workforce solutions headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1950, the company specializes in staffing and recruitment services across a broad spectrum of industries. Volt offers direct hire placements, temporary staffing, managed services and contingent workforce outsourcing to help clients optimize their talent acquisition and workforce management strategies.

Volt’s service offerings span information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, scientific and professional sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.