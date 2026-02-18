John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,988 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 22,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000.

Shares of JHMU stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

