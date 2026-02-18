Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $13.35. Marten Transport shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 532,132 shares.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 660.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

