CenterBook Partners LP Invests $9.25 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,238,000 after acquiring an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

