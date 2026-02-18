PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,860 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 4,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, PureTech Health presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PureTech Health Trading Up 2.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in PureTech Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in PureTech Health by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the third quarter worth approximately $260,973,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

Featured Stories

