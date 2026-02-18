CenterBook Partners LP Invests $6.33 Million in OptimizeRx Corp. $OPRX

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.66% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OptimizeRx Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Research cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

