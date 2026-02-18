Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Relx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,662,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,887,000 after buying an additional 4,264,474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 622.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,350,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $39,737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 664,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Relx by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 482,637 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Relx has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Relx will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.6559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 422.0%.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

