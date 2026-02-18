Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Relx
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Relx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Relx has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $56.33.
Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Relx will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Relx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.6559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 422.0%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.
RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.