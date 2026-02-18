Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.4375.

Several research firms recently commented on GAMB. Loop Capital set a $8.50 target price on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 3,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $148.55 million, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

