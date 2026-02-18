CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 277,348 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2,615.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,348 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Fluor worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 129.5% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

FLR opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

