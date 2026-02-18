Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.97.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

