GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Ford Motor Company $F

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

