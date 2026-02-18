Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 23,573 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Charis Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,769,000 after buying an additional 227,732 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,238 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

