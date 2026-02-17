GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $2.29 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.4%

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.48 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

