GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,974 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Innospec by 378.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1,159.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Innospec by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 75.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,886.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.