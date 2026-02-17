Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Arkley bought 15,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $975,315.33. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 191,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344,657.63. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.08 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,021. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.4%

TPC stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 2.20. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.