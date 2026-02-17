GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.58 Million Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

