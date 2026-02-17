GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of CDP opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

