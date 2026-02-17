Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Copa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Copa by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Copa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $962.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

