GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.44 Million Stake in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,901 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VNET Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 1.6%

VNET Group stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.87 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNET

About VNET Group

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.