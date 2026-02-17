Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

