Glenview Trust Co Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 44.8% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 33,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

