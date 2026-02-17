Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stake Reduced by OAKMONT Corp

OAKMONT Corp decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 6.2% of OAKMONT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OAKMONT Corp owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $34,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,345.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,593.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,592.56. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,280.86 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,071.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

