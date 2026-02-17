Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,916 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Progressive worth $169,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 450.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,443 shares of company stock worth $2,723,061. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $197.92 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.
Progressive Profile
Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.
The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.