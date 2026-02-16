Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $93.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $175,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $91,158.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,841.21. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

