PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 102,993 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 102,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $112,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the third quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 100,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $112.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

