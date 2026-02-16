PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 102,993 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 102,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $112,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the third quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 100,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips approved a $1.8 billion PPF subsea gas development in the Greater Ekofisk area — plan targets ~11 wells, 4 subsea templates and first gas by Q4 2028, supporting long?dated production growth and infrastructure value. ConocoPhillips Greenlights Subsea Gas Development, Approves $1.8 Billion Project
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners presented plans to invest roughly NOK 20 billion (~$2.1B) to restart production on three Greater Ekofisk fields by end?2028 — a larger consortium investment signal that lowers execution risk and increases near?term production visibility. ConocoPhillips and partners to invest $2 bln in Greater Ekofisk gas, condensate
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners formally submitted development plans for the Greater Ekofisk gas fields (reports vary ~$1.8B–$2.0B), providing regulatory clarity but still subject to approvals and timeline risk. ConocoPhillips submits development plans for Greater Ekofisk Area gas fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry press and investment sites are highlighting COP as a trending/closely watched stock and comparing peer moves (e.g., Chevron’s strong 2026 performance), which may drive short?term flows but are not company?specific catalysts. ConocoPhillips (COP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and other U.S. oil companies are in talks with Venezuela’s acting president about recouping past nationalization losses — potential long?term upside if settlements occur, but timing and recovery size are uncertain. Oil Companies in ‘Active’ Talks Over Recouping Venezuela Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips (FY2026 to $2.65, FY2027 to $4.65), reflecting weaker near?term earnings expectations; analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Scotiabank lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
