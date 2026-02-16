Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99.
Key Headlines Impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results narrowly beat expectations — EPS $1.15 vs. $1.13 consensus and revenue $733.7M (revenue +9.2% YoY), showing underlying demand strength. Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.90–$5.10 and revenue target near $3.1B, implying continued earnings recovery and mid-single-digit top-line growth. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue …
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is roughly in line with street estimates (consensus ~4.92 EPS) — not a meaningful raise, which may temper enthusiasm despite the beat. Bright Horizons targets $3.1B revenue and $5.10 EPS for 2026 while advancing portfolio rationalization
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is advancing a portfolio rationalization program — could improve margins long term but creates near-term uncertainty about dispositions and execution. Bright Horizons targets $3.1B revenue and $5.10 EPS for 2026 while advancing portfolio rationalization
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell to a 52-week low after the results; market reaction reflects disappointment that the beat didn’t translate into stronger forward optimism. Bright Horizons Shares Drop to 52-Week Low After 4Q Earnings Decline
- Negative Sentiment: An investor alert notes a probe into Bright Horizons’ directors and officers (Scott+Scott), which adds legal/rep risk and may increase short-term selling pressure. BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates…
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyses are available for detail-oriented investors evaluating margin drivers and the cadence of portfolio actions. BFAM Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.
