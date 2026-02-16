Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 6.58%.The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

