PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,694 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $132,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $388.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $397.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.92 and its 200 day moving average is $381.01.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.