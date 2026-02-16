Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,800,000 after buying an additional 43,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 218,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $377,794,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,785.55. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,785.55. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,847 shares of company stock valued at $72,254,722. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $84.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $83.17 and a 12-month high of $316.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

