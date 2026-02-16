Comparing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,908.50% -67.53% -63.01% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -29.81% -74.69% -44.31%

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 0 0 0 1.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 0 2 1 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 173.61%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Aclarion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $50,000.00 43.86 -$6.99 million ($15.00) -0.17 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 3.39 -$3.61 million ($0.08) -10.17

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclarion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats Aclarion on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

