Hexcel Corporation $HXL Stake Lifted by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,892 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hexcel by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after buying an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 403,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,410,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

