Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 24,907 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,488,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $485.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $609.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

