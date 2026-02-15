Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.4% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Shares of BR opened at $173.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

