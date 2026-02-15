Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $543,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Electric Power News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AEP beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, reaffirmed FY2026 operating EPS guidance of $6.15–$6.45 and reiterated 7%–9% long?term earnings growth — supports the rally. AEP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AEP said contracted large?load pipeline doubled to 56 GW (data centers) by 2030 — a major demand catalyst that underpins higher transmission/distribution investment and revenue visibility. AEP contracted large load pipeline doubles to 56 GW
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its five?year capital plan (> $72B) and identified $5B–$8B of incremental investment opportunities to meet surging electricity demand — suggests sustained higher capex and regulated rate base growth. AEP expands spending plan, beats profit estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $141 and maintained a Buy rating, giving additional analyst support for upside. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on American Electric Power to $141
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its target to $130 with a Neutral rating — less bullish than Goldman, so not a major directional driver. AEP price target raised at Mizuho
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst writeups and presentations highlight data centers as a multi?year catalyst; useful context but mostly reiterative analysis. Seeking Alpha: Data Centers Are A Catalyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notes in some feeds show odd/zero values (likely reporting artifacts) and are not a reliable driver of today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged a new risk about trade?policy and geopolitical shifts that could raise procurement costs and pressure cash flows over time — a longer?term risk to margins and capital program costs. TipRanks: Trade Policy Shifts and Geopolitical Risks Threaten AEP
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $124.50 to $117.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.28.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.
Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.
