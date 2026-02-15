Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after buying an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Accenture by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after acquiring an additional 781,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $215.16 and a 12 month high of $392.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.78.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Positive Sentiment: Big institutional backing: Value investor Ruane Cunniff has boosted Accenture to a ~3.95% weight in a portfolio, signaling conviction from a respected long-term manager and potentially supporting demand for the shares. Ruane Cunniff stake article

Big institutional backing: Value investor Ruane Cunniff has boosted Accenture to a ~3.95% weight in a portfolio, signaling conviction from a respected long-term manager and potentially supporting demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Dividend continuity and a long increase streak: Accenture paid $1.63 per share (Feb 13) and has more than 20 years of consecutive annual dividend increases — a positive for income-focused investors and a sign of cash-generation discipline. Dividend coverage

Dividend continuity and a long increase streak: Accenture paid $1.63 per share (Feb 13) and has more than 20 years of consecutive annual dividend increases — a positive for income-focused investors and a sign of cash-generation discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view is modestly favorable: Analysts give ACN an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which suggests cautious optimism but not a broad consensus of strong upside. This supports steady interest but may limit dramatic upgrades. Analyst rating article

Analyst view is modestly favorable: Analysts give ACN an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which suggests cautious optimism but not a broad consensus of strong upside. This supports steady interest but may limit dramatic upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Value/opportunity debate after big pullback: Commentary notes ACN is down ~40.9% year-over-year, prompting arguments that the stock may be an attractive entry for value-oriented investors if growth and margins stabilize. That narrative can attract bargain hunters but depends on fundamentals and guidance. Opportunity article

Value/opportunity debate after big pullback: Commentary notes ACN is down ~40.9% year-over-year, prompting arguments that the stock may be an attractive entry for value-oriented investors if growth and margins stabilize. That narrative can attract bargain hunters but depends on fundamentals and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and a new 52-week low: The CEO recently sold about $1.46M of ACN stock, and reporting highlighted that the shares hit a new 52?week low — developments that can spook some investors and amplify downside momentum. Insider selling article 52-week low article

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

