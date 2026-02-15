The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.74%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high?end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value?added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

