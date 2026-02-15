Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

