British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 125,746 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 212,581 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTAFF stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) is a global consumer goods company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco and nicotine products. Founded in 1902 through the merger of the Imperial Tobacco Company and the American Tobacco Company’s international operations, the firm is headquartered in London, England. Over more than a century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tobacco producers, known for its extensive brand portfolio and international distribution network.

The company’s core business encompasses the production and marketing of cigarettes, including signature brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.