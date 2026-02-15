Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $69.3140. Approximately 108,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 367,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Nabors Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $3.10. The company had revenue of $805.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 244.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 58.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land?based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full?service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.