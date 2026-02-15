Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

