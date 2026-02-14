Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $302,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

