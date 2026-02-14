Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,655 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 1,728,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,939,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

