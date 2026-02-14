Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in General Motors Company $GM

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,153.8% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
General Motors News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Breakthrough charging tech: GM announced XFC cell technology that can recharge an EV battery in just over 5 minutes — a potential game-changer for EV competitiveness and resale/value prospects if it scales. GM XFC Cell Tech Allows EV Battery Recharging In Just Over 5 Minutes
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift on near-term earnings: Zacks Research raised Q2 EPS estimates for GM, supporting the view of stronger short-term profitability and helping justify current multiples. Q2 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted by Zacks Research
- Positive Sentiment: Value case highlighted: A Zacks piece argues GM looks like a strong value stock on style/valuation metrics — useful for investors attracted to yield/turnaround stories. Here’s Why General Motors (GM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Service/quality actions: GM issued fixes for ticking noises in several truck/SUV engines — reduces potential warranty/PR fallout but signals ongoing aftersales support needs. GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, Colorado, Traverse Engine Ticking Noise
- Neutral Sentiment: Product strategy noise: Media coverage about internal disputes over the next-gen Camaro and the GM/Allison split highlights strategic choices that may reshape product mix but have unclear near-term EPS impact. Inside GM’s war over the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro How GM and Allison’s split could change heavy duty trucks
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst haircut to several quarterly EPS estimates: Zacks issued modest downgrades to multiple upcoming quarter estimates (Q1/Q4 2026 and Q1/Q2 2027), which creates short-term pressure on forward guidance expectations. (report excerpt)
- Negative Sentiment: Industry writedowns and EV demand weakness: A WSJ report says Detroit automakers face a roughly $50B hit as EV investment is being scaled back amid cooling demand — a sector-level risk that could pressure GM’s EV plans and long-term margins. Detroit Automakers Take $50 Billion Hit as EV Bubble Bursts
- Negative Sentiment: Recall/service tweak for 6.2L V8: GM’s recalled 6.2?liter V8 will now use thicker oil — an operational/service change that underscores quality/recall risk and could carry warranty costs or reputational impact. GM’s recalled 6.2-liter V8 now gets thicker oil — here’s the real reason
- Positive Sentiment: Contract/settlement upside: Coverage indicates Honda may be required to compensate GM for poor EV sales under their deal, which would be a modest positive offset to EV revenue risks. Honda Being Forced to Compensate General Motors for Poor EV Sales
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Motors Trading Up 1.3%
General Motors stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.
General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.