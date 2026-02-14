Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in General Motors Company $GM

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,153.8% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3%

General Motors stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

