10,651 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

FQAL opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

